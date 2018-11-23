Sajith says mature politicians act like power hungry maniacs

November 23, 2018   03:55 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The so-called ‘mature’ politicians of the country perceive wrong things and are acting like power-hungry maniacs, says UNP Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the Parliament Complex today (23).

Truth prevailed in the Parliament today, just as it did in the judiciary recently, MP Premadasa said, referring to the vote on the composition of the Select Committee.

It is the general public who are inconvenienced as a result of the existing political crisis and the country is on the verge of facing foreign sanctions at present, he said.

Commenting further, MP Premadasa emphasized that elections should definitely be held, however, it cannot be done due to the existing political crisis.

