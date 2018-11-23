Will not accept Karu as Speaker from today - Gammanpila

-

UPFA MP Udaya Gammanpila says that they will not recognize Karu Jayasuriya as the Speaker of Parliament hereafter if the latter refuses to recognize them as the legitimate government of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the parliament complex today (23) after the government MPs staged a walkout during the session, he said that the total number of members of the Parliament Select Committee is 13, including the Speaker, and therefore the number of MPs that can be appointed to the committee is 12.

He said that throughout the country’s history, the governing party has always been allocated 7 members while the opposition should receive 5 members. He accused the Speaker of ignoring their request to protect traditions.

Gammanpila charged that the Speaker has not fulfilled the tradition accorded to the ruling party, he has also rejected normal mathematics and has allocated members to the committee based on “Karu’s theory”.

“If he is not accepting us as the government, we cannot accept him as the Speaker from today,” he said.

UPFA MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, who also addressed the press briefing, said that Karu Jayasuriya has now transformed into “the Speaker of Sirikotha,” referring to the party headquarters of the United National Party (UNP).

He also blamed the Speaker for the current instability in the Parliament.

UPFA MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that the reason they walked out of the Chamber today was in order to not be part of the drama that is unfolding and to let the Parliament be used by “Karu and the clans”.