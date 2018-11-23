Constable, wife and son killed in fatal collision

-

Three members of the same family – a police constable, his wife and son- have died following collision involving a three-wheeler and an SUV in the Welmilla area on the Bandaragama-Kesbewa road.

Police said that the fatal crash had occurred at around 2.35 p.m. today (23) when the SUV traveling from Bandaragama towards Kesbewa had collided head-on with the three-wheeler heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the three-wheeler, his wife and their 15-year-old son were rushed to Bandaragama and Panadura hospitals following the accident, however they had succumbed to injuries along the way.

The deceased have been identified as 47-year-old Susantha Jayalath, a police constable attached to the Kurundugahahetekma police post on the Southern Expressway, his 40-year-old wife Nayana Shirani Uyangodage and their 15-year-old son Nadeera Shehan.

They are residents of Galagawela, Karandeniya.

The bodies have been placed at the Bandaragama and Panadura hospitals.

The driver of the SUV involved in the accident has been arrested by police.

Bandaragama Police is conducting further investigations.