I act in accordance with the Constitution  President tells Commonwealth SG

President Maithripala Sirisena has told the Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland that he has acted in accordance with the Constitution of Sri Lanka and would continue to stand for democratic practices.

The President’s Media Division stated that the President has explained, in a telephone conversation with Baroness Patricia Scotland, that he has very clearly asked the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya to follow the Parliamentary Standing Orders and conventions and to take any vote on a No Confidence Motion using the electronic voting system or by name.

In response, Baroness Patricia has said that the Commonwealth values Sri Lanka’s adherence to democracy as one of the oldest democracies in Asia and as a long-standing member of the Commonwealth, the PMD said.

She has assured that the Commonwealth would continue to work in close cooperation with Sri Lanka.

She has also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would solve the current political crisis amicably, stated the President’s Media Division.