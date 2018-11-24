2018 G.C.E O/L examination date announced

G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination has been scheduled to commence on the 3rd of December, the Department of Examinations stated.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha, 4661 examination centres will be prepared island-wide for this purpose.

A total of 56,641 candidates are slated to sit for the Ordinary Level examination, out of which 22,850 candidates are reportedly school applicants.

The Department of Examinations has taken necessary measures to set up examination centres at Ratmalana, Tangalle, Matara, Chilaw and Colombo Magazine prisons for the inmates who are to sit for the exam this year.

The Commissioner General further mentioned that the admissions for the exam have already been sent out to all the candidates.