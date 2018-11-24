Ranjan back in legal hot water

The government’s group has stated that it would file a lawsuit against the alleged statement made by UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake during Derana ‘Wada Pitiya’ political programme on November 20.

This was announced at a press conference held today (23).

Meanwhile, MP Ramanayake, issuing a press release, said that he made the statement in question as certain government MPs had addressed the media stating the need for five-judge bench instead of the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench which issued the interim order against the gazette notification on the dissolution of Parliament.

He has further stated that it was the members of Podujana Peramuna including MP G.L. Peiris, who had been discontent over the interim order issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

The MPs representing Podujana Peramuna are in an attempt to distort his statement and to sling mud at him, MP Ramanayake has further mentioned in the press release.