The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island.



Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in North-Central, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces in the morning too.



Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western, provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls around 75 mm may occur in North-central and Uva provinces.



Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.