Three investigations into inmates murder in prison

November 24, 2018   10:40 am

The Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms says that three special investigations have been launched into the murder of an inmate at the Angunakolapelessa Prison who had been sentenced to death.

The investigations are being carried out separately by the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms, the Prisons Headquarters and the Police, according to the Senior Assistant Secretary of the prisons department Bandula Jayasinghe.

The investigations are focused on two inmates of the same prison who are suspected to be connected to the murder.

