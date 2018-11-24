Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

-

Several spill gates of the Rajanganaya, Deduruoya and Thabbowa reservoirs have been opened due to the prevailing inclement weather condition, the Puttalam Disaster Management Unit said.

As of this morning 8 spill gates of the Deduruoya reservoir have been opened. Four of them have been opened 4 feet each while the other four have been opened by 2 feet each.

As a result of this the water level of the Kala Oya is still high, according to the Irrigation Department.

Meanwhile two spill gates of the Thabbowa reservoir have been opened by two-and-a-half feet each.

Four spill gates of the Deduruoya reservoir have been opened by two feet each. Hence the people living downstream of the Deduruoya are requested to remain cautious with this regard.

Ada Derana reporter said that traffic movement on the Puttalam-Mannar road has been hampered owing to the rising water level of the Kala Oya.

Meanwhile the Disaster Management Unit warns that the Shoe Bridge (Sapaththu Palama) at Eluwankulama is inundated by eight inches of water and therefore requests the public to use alternate routes.