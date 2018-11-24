Youth killed, two critical in motorcycle crash

-

A 19-year-old youth has died while another two sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were traveling on was involved in an accident at Thalunna on the Ranna-Weeraketiya road.

Ada Derana reporter said that the accident had occurred last night (23) while the three youths were traveling towards Thalunna from the Ranna town on the same motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle had reportedly lost control of the bike causing it to veer off the road and crash into a wall.

All three youth were rushed to the Ranna Hospital in critical condition following the crash. However, the 19-year-old youth, Buddhika Banuka Sri Mevan, a resident of Wadigala in Ranna, who was riding the motorcycleat the time had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The other two youths, the pillion riders, have been transferred to the Tangalle Hospital and are in critical condition.

Hungama Police is conducting an investigation into the incident.