I will release another book in January  President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he believes that the people who see him as a “bad person” today will see him as a “good person” in the future.

“In this fight I stand to lose but two things,” he said, adding, that he has made up his mind and is ready to accept either one or both of those fates.

Sirisena said that one thing he stands to lose is his presidency while the other is his life. “I could either lose one of them or both,” he said speaking during an event in Colombo on Friday (23).

The President said that the investigations into the alleged assassination plot targeting him are currently ongoing and claimed that the final objective of the “corrupt individuals, traitors and betrayers” was to assassinate him.

He said that more information regarding this plot will be uncovered very soon.

President Sirisena also said that during yesterday’s parliamentary session a book authored by his daughter had been the topic of many of the speeches delivered by opposition MPs.

The President said that to all those who spoke he has only one thing to say and that is, “do not be worried. I will release another book in January.”

He said the book will be titled “My Unsuccessful Political Marriage with Ranil” and requested the UNP parliamentarians to read that book as well come January.