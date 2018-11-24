No permission granted for Maaveerar commemoration - Govt

-

The government today refuted reports that it had given permission to hold ‘Maaveerar’ commemoration events as a “fake rumour”.

The Director General of Government Information, Nalaka Kaluwewa, issuing a statement emphasized that such permission has not been granted on any occasion.

“The Government of Sri Lanka refute the fake rumour that government had given permission to hold so called Maaveerar commemoration and emphasis the fact such permission was not been granted any occasion,” the release said.

Several events have reportedly been planned in Jaffna and other parts of the Northern Province by oraganised to commemorate ‘Maaveerar Naal’ (Mahaviru Day) on November 27.

It was reported yesterday that the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to organise a commemoration ceremony at the University of Jaffna to remember the dead.

However, the court has prohibited the displaying of the flag or the symbol of the LTTE organization at the event.

The Jaffna Magistrate’s Court had issued the order with regard to the complaint filed by the Kopay Police seeking the suspension of commemoration scheduled to be held at the premises of the University of Jaffna.