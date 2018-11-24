No party has a majority in Parliament - Muthuhettigama

-

Deputy Minister Nishantha Muthuhettigama says that no party has a majority in the current Parliament.

Speaking at an event held in Galle, he said that out of the 121 MPs who voted against the government, as a single party the United National Front (UNF) has only 100 seats in the Parliament and that the remaining 103 is with the UPFA.

He further said that a massive change can be expected in the country before December 07 and that a host of important decisions are to be taken by the government.