CCTV: Youth stabed to death near tution class in Matara

-

A 19-year-old student has been killed while another was injured in an attack carried out with a sharp object near a tuition class at Elewella in Matara.

According to reports, a clash between two groups of students over a dispute had led to the stabbing.

The attack was carried out by three youths who had arrived on a motorcycle and waited at a byroad near the class before assaulting the victims, who were leaving after attending a tuition class this afternoon.

Two students were injured in the attack while one of them had succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Police said that the suspects who fled following the attack have been identified while investigations are ongoing to arrest them.

The deceased is a 19-year-old resident of Mahena in Thihagoda and a Grade 13 student of a leading school in Matara while the injured student has been admitted to the Matara Hospital.

The motive behind the attack has not been ascertained yet while police are conducting investigations to arrest the three suspects, who have fled the area.

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras near the scene of the crime.