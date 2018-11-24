Warning issued for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

November 24, 2018   05:41 pm

Thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during next few hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island while heavy rainfall (above 100 mm) is expected at some places.

Issuing a warning at 5.00 pm. Today (24), it said that temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

