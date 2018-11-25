Ready for an election under a legitimate govt - Ranil

-

Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe says that constitutionally an election can be held at any given time albeit under a legitimate government.

Addressing a public rally held in Kandy on Saturday (24), he said that the United National Party is ready to face an election.

“We are not afraid to go for an election. But the election should be held under a legitimate government,” Wickremesinghe said.

He said that an election can be held once all political parties in the parliament decide on it and that no one will be against it.

Prior to attending the UNF protest rally in Kandy, the UNP leader called on the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero, and the Mahanayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Pagnananda Gnanaratana Thero.