Afternoon thundershowers expected in parts of island

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the South-western and North-western parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread into North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Central, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the South-western sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Puttalam via Pottuvil, Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Mannar.

Winds will be variable in direction over the other sea areas and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.