A stock of high-power explosives and detonators has been uncovered in Koyyathottama area in Jaffna yesterday (24).

The officers of Special Task Force had received a tip-off regarding a hidden stock of explosives, stated Jaffna police.

Accordingly, a raid was carried out in search of the explosives.

It was revealed that the haul consisted of 4 kg of C-4 explosives and 10 detonators.