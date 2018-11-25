Two arrested for possession of heroin and cannabis

November 25, 2018   10:12 am

A person who was transporting heroin on a motorbike has been arrested in the Kahawita Mawatha area in Mount Lavinia.

Mt. Lavinia Police said that the suspect had 14 g 500 mg of heroin in his possession.

Reportedly, the suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Wandurumulla, Panadura.

Meanwhile, a 45 year old woman was arrested in Egodadoowa in Kosgoda in possession of Kerala Cannabis.

Police have found nearly 2 kilograms of Cannabis on the arrested woman.

