Four districts warned of pre-landslide signs

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued an early advisory for several areas in four districts that are prone to landslide risks.

The advisory was issued for 24 hours from 6.30 p.m. onwards last evening (24).

Accordingly, Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariats in Kegalle district; Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariats in Ratnapura district; Bulathsinhala and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariats in Kalutara district; Padukka and Seethawaka Divisional Secretariats in Colombo district have been warned of early landslide risks.

The NBRO has requested the general public residing in the aforementioned areas to be vigilant of pre-landslide signs and to take precautionary measures.