Program to fill vacancies for principals in national schools

The Ministry of Education has decided to implement a new program to fill vacancies existing in national schools for principals.

The Additional Secretary to the Ministry Hemantha Premathilake said that the first program will be held tomorrow (25) at 9 am.

The program will be implemented based on the existing vacancies in 302 national schools.

Accordingly, the applications for the vacancies will be called and interviews will be carried out, said the Minister of Education.

Premathilake said that although a gazette was issued last October to fill the vacancies it was not successful.