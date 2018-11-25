CID records statement from IGP over VIP assassination plot

-

Investigation Department (CID) recorded a statement from Inspector general of Police Pujith Jayasundara this morning (25), stated the police.

This was with regard to the allegations of the Anti-Corruptions Force Director Namal Kumara.

Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara, had uncovered information of the conspiracy and the alleged conversations that he had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the matter and other controversial topics.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.