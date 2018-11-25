14,000 Samurdhi officers granted permanent appointments

-

Minister of Housing and Social Welfare Wimal Weerawansa has decided to grant permanent appointments for 14,000 Samurdhi Development Officers island-wide, who had been serving without official appointments.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Social Welfare, Minister Weerawansa had taken this decision at a meeting held with the heads of trade unions of Samurdhi Development and officials of the ministry.

The trade union representatives had, reportedly, drawn the Minister’s attention to a number of prevailing unsolved issues, pointing out the major issue as many Samurdhi Development Officers and Samurdhi Management Officers serving without permanent appointments.

Accordingly, taking this into consideration, the Minister has instructed the officials of the Ministry to take the initiative to grant permanent appointments to nearly 14,000 Samurdhi officers serving across the country, including Northern and Eastern provinces, within the following week.