I will never appoint Ranil as PM again  President

November 25, 2018   06:50 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he will not reappoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister under any circumstance.

President speaking to foreign media says that this has been clearly explained to the United National Party (UNP).

He has further said that information on fraud and corruption under Ranil Wickremesinghe administration has been received by him and a President’s Commission of Inquiry will be appointed to investigate these claims.

