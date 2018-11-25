Special salaries commission to submit its report

-

The report of the Special Commission appointed to rectify the issues related to salary disparity prevailing in the Public Service is due to be submitted to President Maithripala Sirisena during the forthcoming week.

The Chairman of the Special Commission S. Ranugge stated this today (25), responding to a query by Ada Derana in this regard.

The Commission is ready to hand over the relevant report as soon as the President announces the date for submission, according to the Chairman.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the Special Commission on 20th of August to probe the issues in the government sector and to rectify them.

The Commission, which consists of 15 members, is chaired by S. Ranugge while G.H. Sumanasinghe serves as the Secretary.

The main task of the Special Salaries Commission was to make recommendations to rectify the existing salary anomalies in railway, postal and healthcare services.