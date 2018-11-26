Person arrested with illegal revolver

-

A person possessing an illegal firearm has been arrested in the Gamangedara area in Minuwangoda, stated Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

The Western Province-North division Crime Division officers had recovered a foreign manufactured Revolver gun from the suspect, police said.

Reportedly, the arrested person is a 49 year old resident of the Minuwangoda area.

The suspect is to be produced before the Minuwangoda magistrate court today (26) and the Western Province-North Crimes Division is conducting further investigations.