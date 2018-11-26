Nearly 50,000 foreign cigarettes intercepted at BIA

November 26, 2018   11:22 am

Three male passengers have been apprehended by the Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in foreign cigarettes.

Customs officials have found 49,800 sticks of foreign cigarettes contained in 249 cartons, hidden in the travelling bags of the suspects.

The apprehended foreign cigarettes are estimated to be worth over Rs 2.4 million, according to the Customs.

Reportedly, the suspected passengers are 31, 28 and 17 years of age and are residents of Galle and Minuwangoda.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs.

