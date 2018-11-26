-

UPDATE (12:35 pm): The 17 year old main suspect allegedly involved in the stabbing of a student in Matara has been remanded until the 3rd of December as per the orders of the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Another 17 year old suspect allegedly involved in the case has been arrested after he surrendered before the Matara SP’s Office.

The main suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 19 year old boy near a tuition class in Matara has surrendered before the Matara magistrate’s Court.

Five police teams were deployed to apprehend the murder suspects of the incident.

Police have found the motorcycle of the suspects abandoned in Welewatte area in Matara.

On 24th November, a 19-year-old student was killed while another was injured in an attack carried out with a sharp object near a tuition class at Elewella in Matara. The attack was carried out by three youths who had arrived on a motorcycle and waited at a byroad near the class before assaulting the victims, who were leaving after attending a tuition class this afternoon.

The deceased is resident of Mahena in Thihagoda and a Grade 13 student of a leading school in Matara.

The attack has been recorded in a CCTV camera nearby the scene.

According to sources, the killing had been a result of a love affair.