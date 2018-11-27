Couple held with Rs 3 million and over 2,400 Kuwaiti dinar at BIA

-

A married couple has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle currency including three million Sri Lankan Rupees and Kuwaiti dinar valued at over Rs 1.4 million, out of the country.

The suspects, a Sri Lankan woman from Matale and a Kuwaiti national said to be husband and wife, were produced to the Sri Lanka Customs by Airport Security Staff.

They were reportedly attempting to smuggle out 3 million Sri Lankan Rupees and 2,410 Kuwaiti dinar when they were apprehended at the departure area of airport as they were to leave for Kuwait at 6.15pm yesterday.