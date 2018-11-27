Couple held with Rs 3 million and over 2,400 Kuwaiti dinar at BIA

November 27, 2018   08:49 am

-

A married couple has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle currency including three million Sri Lankan Rupees and Kuwaiti dinar valued at over Rs 1.4 million, out of the country.

The suspects, a Sri Lankan woman from Matale and a Kuwaiti national said to be husband and wife, were produced to the Sri Lanka Customs by Airport Security Staff.

They were reportedly attempting to smuggle out 3 million Sri Lankan Rupees and 2,410 Kuwaiti dinar when they were apprehended at the departure area of airport as they were to leave for Kuwait at 6.15pm yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories