State intervention needed to resolve issue of retired officers  President

President Maithripala Sirisena said there is a need for a solution for the issue of the retirement of Army officers in an age where they can best serve the country as highly skilled persons with knowledge, understanding, and experiences without limits. He said as the Commander-in-Chief, he is ready to provide solutions to the issue of retired officers.

The President said this addressing the inaugural session of the Conference of Officers of Tri Forces and Senior Non-commissioned Officers held at Aththidiya Regal Lake side yesterday (26), stated President’s Media Division.

It is an issue faced by the officers of Tri forces as what to do after their retirement, said the President mentioning that the state intervention is much needed on this matter.

The President said that distributing knowledge, identifying problems, facing challenges, is essential in professional life as well as in personal life.

He said that he has a great respect and faith towards the Tri forces as the Commander-in-Chief and expressed appreciation for the contribution made by the Tri forces in national security, development as well as welfare.

The Conference was held under the theme, “The professional duty of the commissioned officers of Tri forces and senior non- commissioned officers facing challenges”. The objective of this Conference is to build a back ground for commissioned officers of Tri forces and senior non- commissioned officers to accomplish duties while maintaining positive inter relationships and expanding knowledge and to conduct duties with acquired skills and leadership qualities towards the development of the organization, utilizing modern technology and professional expertise. This Conference is held for the first time by Sri Lanka Army will be held every year in the future.

Secretary of Ministry of Defense, Hemasiri Fernando, Chief of Defence Staff and Commanders of Tri Forces, were present in this event.