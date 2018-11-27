Met Dept. predicts showers in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Southern provinces after 2.00p.m, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will also occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and North-central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea area:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph the other sea areas.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.