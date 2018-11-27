Seventy judicial officers transferred

-

Seventy officials serving in the judicial service including district judges and magistrates have received transfers in accordance with the annual work transfers.

According to the Judicial Service Commission, these transfers will be implemented with effect from January 2019.

Reportedly, the transfers have been assigned considering the existing vacancies island-wide; however, the transferred judicial officers are allowed to submit appeals with regard to the transfers.

The Judicial Service Commission stated that the relevant appeals should be made before the 07th of December.