O/L admission for private applicants now online

G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination for year 2018 will be held from December 3rd to 12th in 4661 centers.

Reportedly, 233,791 private applicants will be facing this year’s O/L examination.

The Examination Department has issued a notice stating the admission sheets of private candidates who are sitting the examination have already been posted.

The notice further said that if an applicant hasn’t received their admission, they are able to download the admission sheet from doenets.lk using their National Identity Card Number.