Commemorating the fallen Tamil militants is a right of the Tamil people and no one can obstruct this right, says the former Chief Minister of Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran.

Commenting that commemoration of the fallen soldiers is a tradition that had been carried on since the times of Ancient Greece, the former Chief Minister stated that the family members of the fallen militants should have the liberty to remember these deaths.

Although the people living in the South dissent the commemoration of the Maaveerar (Mahaviru), the people in the North have the right to remember the deaths of the militants.

He further commented that remembrance of the fallen heroes should be done peacefully and freely.