Case against Gotabaya set to be taken up in December

Case against Gotabaya set to be taken up in December

November 27, 2018   11:48 am

-

As per the order of the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar the case against the former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to be taken up on December 04.

The case was taken up before the Permanent High Court judge bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne this morning (27), when the Government Deputy Solicitor General, Dileepa Peiris, stated that a majority of the documents which can be handed over practically have been handed over to the Defendants and that only a few documents remain to be handed over.

As the Defendants too agreed with this, the court then decided to nullify the decision to take up the case on December 4th and instead marked to call up the case on the same date to inquire on the handing over of the documents.

It was then decided by the court, to set the dates for the hearing of the case afterwards.

The case against the former Defense Secretary and six others was filed by the Attorney General’s Department for the alleged misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 49 million when constructing the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories