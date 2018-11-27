Parliamentary group meetings commence

-

The parliamentary group meetings of the two main political parties, the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and the United National Front (UNF), are currently underway at the committee rooms in the Parliament Complex, Ada Derana reporter said.

The UPFA parliamentary group meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while the UNF parliamentary group meeting is chaired by UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ada Derana reporter said that the United National Front is expected to move an adjournment motion when the Parliament reconvenes at 1.00 p.m. today (27).

The Public Gallery and the Speake’s Gallery (which is reserved for distinguished visitors) will remain closed today as well while only media personnel will be allowed to enter the gallery.

Special police security has been placed in and around the parliament complex for today’s session.

Meanwhile UNP parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera says that the present situation of the country’s tourism industry, which has been adversely affected by the political crisis prevailing in Sri Lanka, will be discussed in Parliament today.

He stated that country’s tourism industry and foreign investments have fallen and that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa should take responsibility for this.

Perera further said that 100% of the power over the country’s finances lies with the Parliament and that they are ready to show that power when the Parliament convenes on November 29.