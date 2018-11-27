President, PM responsible for fall of tourism  Ajith P. Perera

-

The current status of the tourism industry due the prevailing political situation in the country is scheduled to be discussed at the parliament today, stated UNP MP Ajith P. Perera at a press conference held in the Temple Trees today.

The parliament postponed in a controversial background will be reconvening this afternoon (27) at 1 pm.

He states that the tourism industry and foreign investments have collapsed and that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa should be held responsible for this.

Meanwhile, the complete financial powers of the country lie with the parliament and they are ready to prove this at the parliamentary session on the 29th November, he further stated.