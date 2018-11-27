Fifteen-hour water cut today

November 27, 2018   01:06 pm

A 15-hour water cut will be imposed for several areas today (27), informed the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut will last from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm today, according to the Water Board.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara (North and South), Katukurunda / Nagoda, Payagala, Pilamiwawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara / Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota.

The water cut has been imposed as the Ceylon Electricity Board halts the power supply to the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant due to essential maintenance work.

