Parliament session begins as Govt MPs boycott

-

The Parliament session commenced at 1.00p.m. today (27) under the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

However, the MPs of the governing party have decided not to attend today’s parliament session.

The decision had been reached during the UPFA’s parliamentary group meeting, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Prior to the commencement of the session, the parliamentary group meetings of the two main political parties - the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and the United National Front (UNF) - were held at the committee rooms in the Parliament Complex.

The UPFA parliamentary group meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while the UNF parliamentary group meeting as chaired by UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Public Gallery and the Speake’s Gallery (which is reserved for distinguished visitors) will remain closed today as well while only media personnel will be allowed to enter the gallery.

Special police security has been placed in and around the parliament complex for today’s session.