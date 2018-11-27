For first time in history, Govt is boycotting Parliament - Kiriella

-

UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella says that it has been a month since the ‘so called’ government came to power, but not a single bill or law or regulation have been presented to the Parliament within this month.

“For the first time in Sri Lanka’s history the government is boycotting the Parliament,” he said addressing the parliament session today (27).

The Parliament session commenced as scheduled at 1.00p.m. today (27) chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, however the MPs of the governing party had decided not to attend today’s parliament session and to boycott it.

The decision had been taken during the UPFA’s parliamentary group meeting which was held at a committee room with the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, prior to the commencement of the parliament session.