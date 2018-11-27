For first time in history, Govt is boycotting Parliament - Kiriella

For first time in history, Govt is boycotting Parliament - Kiriella

November 27, 2018   01:33 pm

-

UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella says that it has been a month since the ‘so called’ government came to power, but not a single bill or law or regulation have been presented to the Parliament within this month.

“For the first time in Sri Lanka’s history the government is boycotting the Parliament,” he said addressing the parliament session today (27).

The Parliament session commenced as scheduled at 1.00p.m. today (27) chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, however the MPs of the governing party had decided not to attend today’s parliament session and to boycott it.

The decision had been taken during the UPFA’s parliamentary group meeting which was held at a committee room with the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, prior to the commencement of the parliament session.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories