Govt boycotting Speaker, not Parliament - Dullas

Minister Wimal Weerawansa says that the current Parliament is ‘warped’ and that today’s parliamentary session is completely unlawful.

“This is a warped parliament,” he said addressing a press conference at the Parliament Complex to brief the media regarding the decision taken by MPs of the governing party to boycott the session today.

He stated that a General Election should be held immediately in order to give the public an opportunity to unwarp this Parliament.

He also accused Speaker Karu Jayasuriya of tarnishing the image of even past Speakers of Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, who also addressed the briefing, said that the Speaker has today become an ‘invalid’ Speaker and that he will soon have to ‘go home’ once the Parliament id dissolved.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma, speaking to reporters, clarified that the government is not boycotting Parliament and that they are boycotting the Speaker.