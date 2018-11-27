Marikkar calls for investigations on allegations against Speaker

Marikkar calls for investigations on allegations against Speaker

November 27, 2018   02:26 pm

-

UNP MP S. M. Marikkar speaking at the parliament today (27) commented on the allegations that the Speaker has forged fake documents.

Stating that forging of fake documents is a serious crime, he requested for an investigation to clarify the allegations against the Speaker.

Responding to the statement of Marikkar, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya stated that he has never committed any fraud.

Speaker further said that if they deem him not suitable for the position of Speaker of the Parliament, they can bring a no-confidence motion against him and remove him, even tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories