Marikkar calls for investigations on allegations against Speaker

-

UNP MP S. M. Marikkar speaking at the parliament today (27) commented on the allegations that the Speaker has forged fake documents.

Stating that forging of fake documents is a serious crime, he requested for an investigation to clarify the allegations against the Speaker.

Responding to the statement of Marikkar, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya stated that he has never committed any fraud.

Speaker further said that if they deem him not suitable for the position of Speaker of the Parliament, they can bring a no-confidence motion against him and remove him, even tomorrow.