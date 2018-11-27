SC to hear FR petition against registration of SAITM graduates

The fundamental rights petition, seeking the issuance of an injunction to the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to prevent registering 81 graduates of South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), has been scheduled to be taken up on January 24.

The Supreme Court three-member judge bench including Chief Justice Nalin Perera has issued this order.

This fundamental rights petition was submitted by three medical undergraduates of state universities.

The SLMC, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners have stated that the SLMC is preparing to register 81 SAITM graduates based on a verdict issued by the Court of Appeal at a prior occasion which allowed the registration one female SAITM graduate.

They point out that the SLMC has no legal authority to register 81 other SAITM graduates based on this verdict of the Court of Appeal, as it extends only to the relevant SAITM graduate.

Accordingly, the petitioners seek an injunction from the Supreme Court to be issued to the Sri Lanka Medical Council preventing the registration of these 81 SAITM graduates.