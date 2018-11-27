Parliament is supreme to the Executive  Eran

-

UNP MP Eran Wickramaratne stated that the ‘purported’ government is an ‘absolute sham’, as they are unable to prove the majority through a parliamentary vote.

He said this addressing the parliament today (27).

He says that the job of the Speaker entails standing up to the executive as the parliament is independent and supreme to the executive. And Speaker Karu Jayasuriya abode to this by standing up to the executive, he added.

Parliament has been devalued by appointing a Prime Minister and a Cabinet which is unable to prove majority even within a time period of one month, he stated.

Wickramaratne says that a majority vote was taken in order to suspend the standing orders as per the customs of the parliament.

He further explained that, the voice vote taken for the no-confidence motion was legal as the ‘government of the day’ didn’t permit for a proper vote or call for a division. The result of the vote was further proved by the 122 signatures of the MPs agreeing to the motion, he said.

Speaking on the recent tense situations at the parliament, MP stated that action must be taken against those who damaged public property, especially with regard to the members of the parliament. He added that the behavior of the MPs is a matter of concern as well.

He urged the President to uphold the views of parliament. Sri Lanka cannot continue without a government as otherwise serious repercussions would be on the public, said Wickramaratne.