Sri Lanka to submit progress report on human trafficking to US State Dept

All the institutions attached to the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force have been requested to further maintain its excellence achieved with regard to countering human trafficking and to take necessary measures in this regard.

Public Administration, Home Affairs and Justice Minister Susil Premajayantha mentioned this during a special meeting held with the officers of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force at the Ministry of Justice last evening (26).

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force was established by the Ministry of Justice.

This special meeting was assembled to discuss the progress report on human trafficking that Sri Lanka is supposed to submit to the US State Department by 31st of March in 2019, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Justice stated.

According to the tier placements of the Trafficking in Persons Report 2017 issued by the US State Department, Sri Lanka was upgraded to tier 2.

The Ministry stated that Sri Lanka had been placed on the tier 2 watch-list in the reports on Trafficking in Persons issued by the US State Department prior to the year 2017.

Minister Premajayantha emphasized that it is important to safeguard this status with regard to other situations as well, such as obtaining foreign aids and loans for Sri Lanka and other international activities.

He further said that all institutions should heed to further maintain the current country’s tier placement for 2019 as well.