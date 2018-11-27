-

A fundamental rights petition, stating that the removal of Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership and appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position is against the law, has been filed before the Supreme Court.

The petition has been lodged by a former Deputy Director of the President’s Media Division, Oshala Herath, naming the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney General and all the Parliamentarians as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioner states that removing Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership and appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position on October 26 is contrary to the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Accordingly, he seeks a Supreme Court verdict stating that this action taken by President Maithripala Sirisena is a violation of fundamental rights and also requesting the court to issue an interim order halting the current Cabinet of Ministers and suspending Mahinda Rajapaksa from serving as the Prime Minister until the hearing of the petition is concluded.