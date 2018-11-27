Another petition filed against Mahindas premiership

Another petition filed against Mahindas premiership

November 27, 2018   05:24 pm

-

A fundamental rights petition, stating that the removal of Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership and appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position is against the law, has been filed before the Supreme Court.

The petition has been lodged by a former Deputy Director of the President’s Media Division, Oshala Herath, naming the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney General and all the Parliamentarians as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioner states that removing Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership and appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position on October 26 is contrary to the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Accordingly, he seeks a Supreme Court verdict stating that this action taken by President Maithripala Sirisena is a violation of fundamental rights and also requesting the court to issue an interim order halting the current Cabinet of Ministers and suspending Mahinda Rajapaksa from serving as the Prime Minister until the hearing of the petition is concluded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories