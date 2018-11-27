Names linked to Bond Scam will be released next week  Lakshman Yapa

-

Another list of names connected with the Bond Scam will be publicized in the coming week, stated UPFA MP Lakshaman Yapa Abeywardena.

At a press conference held today (27), the MP mentioned that information on many will be revealed with this list of names.

He stated that when the Bond Commission Report will be published in a week, we’d be able see how many ’madams’ and ‘sirs’ are responsible for it.

Today many UNP supporters hold protests here and there; those too will subside after persons linked to the Bond Scam are revealed, he said.

President too declared that he would never reappoint Ranil Wickremesinghe in his lifetime due to this reason, Abeywardena further said.