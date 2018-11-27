Recording evidence of case against Gamini Senerath continues

-

The case against the former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and 4 others was taken up before Special High Court judge-bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne today (27).

Accordingly, witness statements were recorded from former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka P. Samarasiri, today.

Further recording of witness statements was postponed until tomorrow (28).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.