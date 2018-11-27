Parliament urges media not to refer Rajapaksas regime as lawful

November 27, 2018   09:36 pm

A senior Sri Lankan lawmaker on Tuesday urged Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to direct the media not to refer controversially appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime as the lawful government of the island nation.

Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the main Muslim minority party Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, urged Speaker Jayasuriya that “the print and electronic media are continuing to recognise MP Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister. Please issue an order that the media should not give recognition to an illegal government”.

Jayasuriya has officially conveyed that the House does not recognise Rajapaksa as the legal prime minister until he proved his majority in the House.

