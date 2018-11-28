Showers expected to enhance in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent today (28).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.